Hulu Announces 2022 Premiere Dates and Unveils New Teaser Trailers

Hulu’s set a March 29, 2022 premiere date for The Girl From Plainville based on a true murder case and starring Elle Fanning, Colton Ryan, and Chloe Sevigny. The premiere date was announced during Hulu’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. Hulu offered up a first look at the limited series with the release of a short teaser trailer, and also unveiled the official trailer for Life & Beth starring Amy Schumer.

Additional announcements included the confirmation the third and final season of Love, Victor will kick off on June 15th. Season two of Woke will arrive on April 8th.

Conversations with Friends will join Hulu’s lineup in May with the release of all 12 episodes of the limited series. Starring Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane, and Jemima Kirke, Conversations with Friends centers around a college student as “she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.”

The Girl From Plainville Plot: The Girl From Plainville is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “texting-suicide” case. Based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

Woke Season 2: Cartoonist Keef Knight is now a popular activist on the rise, but he’s facing a world where “woke” has become big business. Can Keef and his friends bring about real change, or is it just about the dollar$? And can Keef navigate this new world without destroying what he’s become? Inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight, Woke continues to upend Black nerd and activist culture, deftly satirizing with a wink and a smile.

Love, Victor Season 3: This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery — not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.

Life & Beth: Beth’s life would look pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long term relationship with a successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We’ll go on her journey towards building a bigger, bolder and more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward.









