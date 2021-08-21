FX’s new trailer for Ryan Murphy’s Impeachment: American Crime Story finds Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) turning over the secret tapes that were key evidence in Clinton’s impeachment. The latest trailer for the third season of the limited series ends with Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein) answering a phone call with a “Hi, handsome” greeting and Bill Clinton (Clive Owen) responding with “Hey.”

The cast also includes Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Cobie Smulders as Ann Coulter, and Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge.

The series was created by Ryan Murphy and is executive produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Burgess, Sarah Paulson, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, and Michael Uppendahl. Monica Lewinsky was involved as a producer.

Sarah Burgess adapted Jeffrey Toobin’s bestselling book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, for the series. Toobin created a scandal of his own when he was caught masturbating during a Zoom meeting. CNN removed him from the air in October 2020. He was reinstated eight months later.

FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story will premiere on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 10p ET/PT.

Season one of the critically acclaimed, award-winning American Crime Story franchise debuted in February 2016 and explored the behind the scene maneuverings of the OJ Simpson murder trial. Season two followed in January 2018 and focused on the murder spree of serial killer Andrew Cunanan, the man who stalked and took the life of iconic designer Gianni Versace.

The Plot, Courtesy of FX:

“Impeachment: American Crime Story examines the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century. It tells this story through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Paulson) and Paula Jones (Ashford). All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics and a changing media landscape. The series shows how power lifts some and disposes of others in the halls of our most sacred institutions.”







