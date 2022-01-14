‘Inventing Anna’ Trailer Starring Julia Garner as a Fake Heiress

Netflix just released the official trailer for Inventing Anna, a limited series based on the bizarre true story of a woman who wormed her way into New York society by masquerading as an heiress. Ozark‘s Julia Garner channels the totally fake heiress who racked up thousands of dollars of debt before finally getting caught and ultimately convicted of grand larceny.

In addition to Julia Garner, the nine-episode limited series stars Anna Chlumsky as Vivian, Arian Moayed as Todd, Katie Lowes as Rachel, and Alexis Floyd as Neff. Anders Holm stars as Jack, Anna Deavere Smith is Maud, Jeff Perry is Lou, Terry Kinney is Barry, and Laverne Cox plays Kacy.

Inventing Anna was created by Shonda Rhimes who writes and serves as showrunner. Rhimes also executive produces with Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and David Frankel. Additional writers include Matt Byrne, Jess Brownell, Abby Ajayi, and Nick Nardini, with David Frankel, Tom Verica, Daisy Von Scherler Mayer, Ellen Kuras, and Nzingha Stewart directing.

The trailer release was accompanied by a new poster and additional photos from the limited series.

Inventing Anna will premiere on February 11, 2022.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

“In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman, or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny, love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?

The series is inspired by the New York Magazine article ‘How an Aspiring It Girl Tricked New York’s Party People — and its Banks’ by Jessica Pressler, who also serves as a producer.”