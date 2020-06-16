Jimmy Kimmel Will Return to Host the 72nd Emmy Awards

Jimmy Kimmel is confirmed to return to host the 72nd Emmy Awards set for Sunday, September 20, 2020. The 2020 awards show will mark Kimmel’s third time as host of the Primetime Emmys. He previously hosted the 64th and 68th shows.

“I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it,” said Jimmy Kimmel who will also be involved as an executive producer.

“We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “He’s a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humor, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home.”

Nominations will be announced by the Television Academy on Tuesday, July 28th.

ABC will air the broadcast on September 20th beginning at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The network hasn’t announced how the broadcast will be handled if Covid-19 restrictions remain in place in September.

In addition to hosting ABC’s longest-running late-night talk show, Kimmel’s been keeping busy as host and executive producer of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. ABC recently renewed the celebrity version of the popular competition series for another season.