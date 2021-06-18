LA Lakers Office Inspires a Netflix Workplace Comedy Series

The front office of the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers has inspired a Netflix half-hour workplace comedy series. The just-announced series is part of Mindy Kaling’s Netflix deal and will be produced by Kaling International in association with Warner Bros Television.

The untitled series received a straight-to-series order for a 10 episode first season.

Elaine Ko (Modern Family) is on board to write and serve as showrunner. Mindy Kaling (Never Have I Ever) executive produces along with Jeanie Buss, the controlling owner and president of the Los Angeles Lakers. Linda Rambis, the executive director of the Lakers, is also on board as an executive producer along with Howard Klein (The Office, The Mindy Project). Jordan Rambis will be a producer.

Netflix released the following description of the greenlit comedy series:

“The series is inspired by the personal and professional dynamic between the family owners and front office team that together run one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports: the Los Angeles Lakers. The workplace comedy follows fictional team governor Eliza Reed as she navigates NBA ownership and family drama with her best friend by her side.”

Netflix did not reveal any casting details or announce the target date for the start of production.

Mindy Kaling took to Twitter to confirm the series, tweeting, “Ahhhh so psyched about this one! 🙌🏾 To be able to work with these women is a dream. I can’t wait for this show! Go @Lakers!”