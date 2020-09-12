Lisseth Chavez (Chicago, P.D.) has joined the cast of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow for the series’ sixth season. Chavez signed on as a series regular and will play Esperanza “Spooner” Cruz when the series returns in 2021.

Warner Bros. Television released the following description of Spooner: “Tough and self-sufficient, Spooner Cruz lives off the grid, devising ingenious tech for the detection of — and defense against — space aliens. And while some might call her paranoid, she calls it being prepared. A survivor of a childhood alien encounter, Spooner now believes she has the ability to communicate telepathically with aliens — making her the perfect recruit for Waverider captains Sara Lance, Ava Sharpe and the Legends who, in season six, will be hunting down extraterrestrials who have been displaced throughout history.”

Chavez joins a cast that includes Caity Lotz as Sara Lance / White Canary, Nick Zano as Nate Heywood / Steel, Matt Ryan as John Constantine, Tala Ashe as Zari, and Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe. Olivia Swann plays Astra Logue, Dominic Purcell is Mick Rory / Heat Wave, Amy Louise Pemberton is Gideon, and Shayan Sobhian plays Behrad Tarazi.

The Season 6 Plot:

Having spent last season tracking down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they have ever encountered in the past or future…space aliens! After Sara is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal.

It will take more than the combined powers of the Legends to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend: Spooner Cruz, a woman uniquely qualified to help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy…







