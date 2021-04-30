‘Lucifer’ Season 5 Part B Trailer: Lucifer’s Daddy Issues Escalate

There’s a lot to unpack in the trailer for Netflix’s Lucifer season five part B. God appears to have decided to stick around on Earth a while, Michael’s on a mission to take over for his dad, and Lucifer tells Chloe he doesn’t love her. Wow. Just wow.

Tom Ellis leads the cast as Lucifer Morningstar. Lauren German plays LAPD Detective Chloe Decker, Lesley-Ann Brandt is Mazikeen, and DB Woodside is Amenadiel. Rachael Harris is Dr. Linda Martin, Aimee Garcia plays Ella Lopez, Kevin Alejandro is Dan “Detective Douche” Espinoza, and Scarlett Estevez plays Trixie. The series is based on characters created by Neil Gaiman (who provided the voice of God in season three), Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo.

The second half of season five consists of eight new episodes and arrives on May 28, 2021.

Lucifer is executive produced by Joe Henderson, Ildy Modrovich, Sheri Elwood, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed.

The Plot:

Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD punish criminals.

In Part B of the stunning fifth season of Lucifer, God himself comes to Earth. Secrets will be revealed, heroic sacrifices will be made, and the world will never be the same.