‘Made for Love’ Teaser Trailer Teases a Twisted Love Story

Ray Romano recites Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love” as a young woman tries to flee her controlling husband in the first-look teaser trailer for HBO Max’s Made for Love. Romano co-stars in the comedy series alongside Cristin Milioti (Palm Springs), Billy Magnussen (Tell Me a Story), Dan Bakkedahl (The Goldbergs), Noma Dumezweni (The Undoing), and Augusto Aguilera (Too Old to Die Young).

Season one’s recurring guest stars include Caleb Foote, Kym Whitley, Nyasha Hatendi, and Patti Harrison. Ione Skye, Jon Daly, Matty Cardarople, Mel Rodriguez, and Sarunas Jackson also guest star.

The Max Original and Paramount Television Studios production is executive produced by showrunner Christina Lee, Alissa Nutting, Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin, and SJ Clarkson.

Made for Love will premiere in April 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

The comedy series is a darkly absurd and cynically poignant story of love and divorce. It follows Hazel Green (Milioti), a thirty-something woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol (Magnussen), a controlling tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has implanted a monitoring device – the Made for Love chip – in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her “emotional data” as she tries to regain her independence.

Through the chip, Byron’s able to watch Hazel’s every move as she flees to her desert hometown to take refuge with her aging widower father Herbert (Romano) and his synthetic partner, Diane.







