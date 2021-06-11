‘Monsters At Work’ Trailer Arrives Along with New Premiere Date

Disney+ has set a new premiere date for Monsters At Work, the animated family-friendly comedy series featuring Monsters, Inc.‘s Mike and Sulley along with brand new monsters. Monsters At Work unveiled a new trailer and announced the series will now premiere on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

The voice cast is led by Billy Crystal and John Goodman who return to voice Mike Wazowski and James P. “Sulley” Sullivan. Ben Feldman provides the voice of Tylor Tuskmon, Mindy Kaling is Val Little, Henry Winkler voices Fritz, Lucas Neff is Duncan, and Alanna Ubach lends her voice to Cutter.

Disney animation veteran Bobs Gannaway (Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Planes: Fire & Rescue) developed the series and executive produces. Sean Lurie serves as a producer and Kat Good (Big Hero 6 The Series) and Steve Anderson (Meet the Robinsons) are supervising directors.

The Plot, Courtesy of Disney+:

Monsters At Work takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley’s discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated, and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in.

After Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT), he must work alongside a misfit bunch of mechanics while setting his sights on becoming a Jokester.







