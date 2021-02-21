Apple TV+ accompanied the announcement of the Mythic Quest season two premiere date with the release of the upcoming season’s official teaser trailer. The new season will debut on Friday, May 7, 2021 and will be set after quarantine is officially over.

Returning cast members include Rob McElhenney as Ian Grimm, Charlotte Nicdao as Poppy Li, F. Murray Abraham as C.W. Longbottom, David Hornsby as David Brittlesbee, and Jessie Ennis as Jo. Danny Pudi returns as Brad Bakshi, Ashly Burch returns as Rachel, and Imani Hakim is back as Dana.

The critically acclaimed Apple TV+ comedy was created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz. RCG’s McElhenney and Day executive produce along with 3Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel. David Hornsby and Megan Ganz also serve as executive producers as well as Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film and Television.

Writers include Megan Ganz, David Hornsby, Rob McElhenney, Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris, Keyonna Taylor, Craig Mazin, Katie McElhenney, Humphrey Ker, and Randall S. Castillo.

The Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

With the quarantine finally over, season two of Mythic Quest finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian ( McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Nicdao), struggle with the game’s direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Burch and Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Pudi).







