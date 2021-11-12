The sixth and final season of NBC’s award-winning drama This Is Us will premiere on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 9pm ET/PT. The network’s just-released midseason schedule also reveals Tuesday nights this winter will feature the new workplace comedy American Auto from Superstore‘s Justin Spitzer and Grand Crew from Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor.

NBC will be adding three new dramas to its winter primetime lineup. The heist thriller The Endgame is set to premiere after the Olympics on February 21st. Renee Zellweger stars in The Thing About Pam, a limited series inspired by Dateline NBC‘s most popular episodes and set to premiere on March 8th. And Law and Order returns after a 10 year break on February 24, 2022.

“Our goal in the fall was to engage and grow the NBC audience with hallmark dramas, building momentum through the holidays and into the Olympics, all of which will work in concert to provide the best possible launch pads for our new and returning midseason shows,” stated Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “After a premiere week win and tremendous success this season to-date, we’re well-primed to deliver on that promise and continue this winning trend through the remainder of the season.”

“Following a fall that launched a pair of dramas and saw huge success from so many returning series, we’re excited to really pull back the curtain in January with big swings across genres that provide something for everyone,” added Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Over the past year, our programming team has been vigorously chasing down the best content out there, and it’s really exciting to start to see some early fruits of our labor join the longtime fan favorites on the NBC schedule.”

NBC MIDSEASON 2021-22 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE)

January Primetime Schedule Sun, Jan. 2

7-8:20 P.M. — Football Night in America

8:20-11 P.M. — NBC Sunday Night Football

8-8:30 P.M. — Kenan (Season Premiere)

8:30-9 P.M. — Kenan

9-10 P.M. — That’s My Jam (Time Period Premiere)

10-11 P.M. — Ordinary Joe

8-8:30 P.M. — AMERICAN AUTO (Time Period Premiere)

8:30-9 P.M — GRAND CREW (Time Period Premiere)

9-10 P.M. — This Is Us (Season Premiere)

10-11 P.M. — New Amsterdam

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

8-9 P.M. — The Blacklist

9-10 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 P.M. — Law & Order: Organized Crime

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

9-10 P.M. — Dateline Weekend Mystery

10-11 P.M. – SNL Vintage

Post-Olympics Primetime Schedule Mon, Feb. 21

8-10 P.M. – AMERICAN SONG CONTEST (Premiere)

10-11 P.M. – THE ENDGAME (Premiere)

8-8:30 P.M. – AMERICAN AUTO

8:30-9 P.M. – GRAND CREW

9-10 P.M. – This Is Us

10-11 P.M. – New Amsterdam

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

8-9 P.M. — LAW & ORDER (Premiere)

9-10 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 P.M. — Law & Order: Organized Crime

8-9 P.M. – The Blacklist (New Time)

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

10-11 P.M. – THE THING ABOUT PAM (Premiere)*

8-8:30 P.M. – Young Rock (Season Premiere)

8:30-9 P.M. – Mr. Mayor (Season Premiere)

AMERICAN AUTO – From the creator of Superstore comes a new workplace comedy that takes the wheels off the automobile industry. Set in Detroit, the corporate executives of Payne Motors are at a crossroads: adapt to the changing times or be sent to the junkyard. Shaking things up is the new CEO, whose leadership, experience and savvy is only slightly offset by her complete lack of knowledge about cars. Luckily, her team has some of the best minds in the business – when they aren’t fighting or trying to outwit each other. From the corporate office to the factory floor, the crew of Payne Motors is driving home the laughs.

Ana Gasteyer, Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo star.

GRAND CREW – From Phil Augusta Jackson (Writer/Producer/Director, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Dan Goor (Creator, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) comes a new comedy that proves life is better with your crew. This group of young professionals are all trying to navigate the ups and downs of life and love in Los Angeles – and they always find time to gather at their favorite bar to “wine down” and unpack it all. There’s Noah, a hopeless romantic eager to settle down; Nicky, a go-getter in real estate who’s adventurous in romance; Sherm, a low-key genius who plays the dating odds; Anthony, whose true love is his career; Wyatt, who’s relieved to be married and out of the dating scene; and Fay, who’s recently divorced and looking to start fresh in LA. And just like wine, their friendship gets better with time.

Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes and Carl Tart star.

THE ENDGAME – A pulse-pounding high-stakes two-hander about Elena Federova, a recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists throughout New York City for a mysterious purpose. Her antagonist is Val Turner, the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan. The gripping heist drama reveals how far some people will go for love, justice and the most valuable commodity in the world: the truth.

Morena Baccarin, Ryan Michelle Bathé, Costa Ronin, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Kamal Bolden, Noah Bean, and Mark Damon Espinoza star.

LAW & ORDER – NBC is bringing back one of its most treasured and honored dramas with the 21st season of Law & Order. The series, which will continue the classic bifurcated format that was created for its original run, will once again examine “the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.”

THE THING ABOUT PAM – NBC’s The Thing About Pam is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ’s conviction, although he insisted he didn’t kill her. His conviction was later overturned. This brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp. A thorough examination of the scheme was featured on several episodes of Dateline NBC, becoming one of the most popular topics to ever air on the hit NBC franchise. It also became the subject of a popular 2019 podcast, The Thing About Pam, which remains one of the most downloaded podcasts on iTunes.

The series stars Renée Zellweger, Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Katy Mixon, Glenn Fleshler, Gideon Adlon, Sean Bridgers, Suanne Spoke, and Mac Brandt.

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST – America’s biggest live entertainment event has arrived! Based on the worldwide phenomenon Eurovision Song Contest, organized for 65 years by the European Broadcasting Union and watched by 200 million viewers annually, this amazing musical spectacular combines the competitive spirit of rooting for your favorite sports team with the joy of watching a beloved singing performance. American Song Contest will feature live original musical performances – representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and our nation’s capital – competing to win the country’s vote for the Best Original Song. An incredible solo artist, duo or a band will represent each location and perform a new original song, celebrating the different styles and genres across America.

The live competition consists of three rounds as the acts compete in a series of Qualifying Rounds, followed by the Semi Finals and the ultimate Grand Final where one state or territory will emerge victorious.

THAT’S MY JAM – Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, That’s My Jam is an hourlong music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from the most popular Tonight Show games. Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances. Signature games to be played include “Launch the Mic,” “Air Guitar,” “Don’t Drop the Beat,” “Perfect Mash-Up,” “Wheel of Impossible Karaoke,” “Slay It, Don’t Spray It” and many more.







