‘Penguin Town’ Trailer: Birds Rule One Small South African Town

Did you know there’s a city that embraces the arrival of endangered African penguins every summer and allows them free rein to do as they please? The story of the African penguins and Simon’s Town annual welcome of the adorable tuxedoed birds is the subject of the upcoming Penguin Town documentary series on Netflix.

The eight-episode docuseries is narrated by Patton Oswalt and will premiere on the streaming service on June 16, 2021.

Oswalt took to Twitter to promote the trailer for the docuseries. “I had such a blast voicing this FASCINATING documentary series for @netflix. I love these feisty little urban birds! So many beautiful stories,” wrote @pattonoswalt

Penguin Town Description, Courtesy of Netflix:

You’ve never met penguins like these before. Forget ice and snow, this rowdy colony of African penguins are hitting the sun-drenched beaches and breaking all the rules. Every summer, these tuxedoed birds vie for prime real estate on the sandy shores of Simon’s Town, south of Cape Town, and stir things up.

While humans apply sun block and wax their surfboards, these endangered little guys, who have adapted to heat and can travel long distances, are causing traffic jams in the streets and bringing mayhem to this tropical paradise. Their mission: find a mate, make babies and not go extinct!

Filled with boisterous shenanigans and loads of adorable penguins — from the troublemaking “Car Park Gang” to the sweet and cuddly newlyweds Mr. & Mrs C. — this eight-part series from Red Rock Films about the real lives of African penguins brings flipper-flapping fun and drama. Join the ride … this town is gonna get painted black and white!







