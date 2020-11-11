‘Pennyworth’ Season 2 Trailer Starring Jack Bannon

Season two of Epix’s comic book inspired action drama Pennyworth will premiere on December 13, 2020. In support of its upcoming new season debut, the network’s just released an official trailer as well as a new season two poster.

According to Epix, Pennyworth will air season two episode one on December 13th, episode two on December 20th, and a two-part midseason finale on December 27th. The remaining new season two episodes will arrive in 2021.

Jack Bannon leads the cast as Alfred Pennyworth. Ben Aldridge is Thomas Wayne, Paloma Faith is Bet Sykes, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett is Deon “Bazza” Bashford, Ryan Fletcher plays Wallace “Dave Boy” MacDougal, Simon Manyonda is Lucious Fox, and Jessica de Gouw is Melanie Troy.

The season two cast also includes James Purefoy, Edward Hogg, Jessye Romeo, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater, and Jason Flemyng.

The Plot, Courtesy of Epix:

A year after the explosive events of last season, England finds itself embroiled in a devastating civil war, with the powerful, neo-fascist Raven Union, led by Lord Harwood (Flemyng) threatening to control the entire country. North London remains one of the few resistance holdouts remaining. It’s here in the West End Neutral Zone, that we find Alfred Pennyworth.

After years in the British Army, his training with the SAS has taught him to be a cynical optimist – expecting the worst, but knowing that he can handle it. Now running The Delaney, a black-market Soho club that welcomes everyone, regardless of their politics, Alfred, with his SAS mates, Deon “Bazza” Bashford (Bennett) and Wallace “Daveboy” MacDougal (Fletcher), is now in search of a way out – before London, and his country, burns itself to the ground. And he’s got his eye on America.







