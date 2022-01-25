First Photos: ‘Pieces of Her’ Starring Toni Collette

Netflix has released the first batch of photos from the upcoming dramatic series Pieces of Her. The drama’s based on the bestselling novel by Karin Slaughter and will premiere on Netflix on March 4, 2022.

The cast is led by Oscar nominee Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote (The Man in the High Castle). Jessica Barden, Jacob Scipio, Joe Dempsie, Aaron Jeffery, Omari Hardwick, Gil Birmingham, David Wenham, Calum Worthy, Nicholas Burton, and Terry O’Quinn also star.

Charlotte Stoudt is the showrunner and executive produces along with author Karin Slaughter, Charlotte Stoudt, Janice Williams, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Leslie Linka Glatter, and Minkie Spiro. Spiro is the series’ director.

Vogue lists the adaptation among the top 30 most-anticipated series of 2022, and USA Today describes Slaughter’s novel as “a propulsive, high-stakes thriller rife with intrigue and suspense.” The Washington Post says “the characters keep you involved all the way, as does the vivid writing.”

Netflix released the following description of Pieces of Her:

“In a sleepy Georgia town a random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver and her mother Laura. Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, drawing her towards the dark, hidden heart of her family.”