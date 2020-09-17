‘Raised by Wolves’ Earns an Early Season 2 Renewal from HBO Max

Ridley Scott’s Raised by Wolves has been renewed for a second season by HBO Max. The sci-fi series debuted with three episodes dropping on September 3, 2020 and currently stands as the top performing HBO Max original series.

“When I think of Raised by Wolves, I think of artistry; artistry in crafting a compelling storyline, artistry in the out-of-this-world production design, special effects and cinematography, artistry in our actor’s portrayals of these memorable characters, and artistry attached to the legendary work of Ridley Scott, Aaron Guzikowski and our phenomenal crew,” stated Sarah Aubrey, head of HBO Max. “This chart-topping series beautifully weaves together Ridley’s hallmarks of sci-fi and horror while offering fans one of the most original storylines they’ve seen in some time. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for season two.”

The season one cast includes Amanda Collin (A Conspiracy of Faith), Travis Fimmel (Vikings), Abubakar Salim (Fortitude), Winta McGrath (Red Dog: True Blue), and Niamh Algar (Calm With Horses). Jordan Loughran (Emerald City), Matias Varela (Point Break), Felix Jamieson (Game of Thrones), Ethan Hazzard (The Long Song), Aasiya Shah (Call the Midwife), and Ivy Wong (Star Wars: Rogue One) also star.

Ridley Scott made his television directorial debut with Raised by Wolves and serves as an executive producer on the series. Aaron Guzikowski (Prisoners) created the sci-fi drama and also executive produces along with David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Adam Kolbrenner, and Mark Huffam. The series is produced by Scott Free Productions.

“Being a dyed-in-the-wool advertising man, I was knocked out by the extraordinary campaign done by HBO Max marketing, which conveyed the ambitious storyline in such a provocative and tactile manner, and deftly positioned our first season of Raised by Wolves as a ‘must watch’ show. It must have been a notable challenge to selectively plumb the riches In Aaron’s storylines. We were even happier that audiences have responded so enthusiastically,” said Ridley Scott. “We are already deep into the ‘layers’ of season 2, as Aaron has begun to shape what we think will be another brilliant season to inspire the imagination.”

The 10 episode first season wraps up on October 1st.

The Season 1 Plot:

Raised by Wolves centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.







