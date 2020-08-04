Just hand Sarah Paulson all the awards right now, okay? Netflix’s official trailer for Ratched finds Paulson transformed into the nasty nurse from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest – Mildred Ratched. There’s so much to take in during the two-minute trailer, but one lesson learned is to never ever touch Nurse Ratched’s peach. Never. Ever.

In addition to Sarah Paulson, the cast of Ratched includes Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover, and Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson. Charlie Carver plays Huck, Alice Englert is Dolly, Amanda Plummer is Louise, Corey Stoll is Charles Wainwright, Sophie Okonedo plays Charlotte Wells, Brandon Flynn is Henry Osgood, and Vincent D’Onofrio is Gov. George Wilburn.

The series comes from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, with Murphy, Brennan, Sarah Paulson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Jennifer Salt, Margaret Riley, Michael Douglas, Robert Mitas, and Tim Minear executive producing.

Netflix has set a September 18, 2020 premiere date for the eight-episode dramatic series.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind.

On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.