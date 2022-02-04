‘Shining Girls’ Teaser Trailer: Elisabeth Moss Stars in the Apple TV+ Thriller

The first teaser trailer’s arrived for Apple TV+’s Shining Girls starring Emmy Award winner Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale). The series is based on Lauren Beukes’ Shining Girls and focuses on Moss’ character, Kirby, a troubled woman who’s drawn into a murder case that appears to be connected to a trauma from her past.

Shining Girls is set to launch on Friday, April 29, 2022 with the release of the first three episodes.

In addition to Elisabeth Moss, the cast includes Wagner Moura (Narcos), Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), Amy Brenneman (Tell Me Your Secrets), and Jamie Bell (TURN).

Silka Luisa adapted Beukes’ novel for television and serves as showrunner on the eight-episode season.

Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren (Breaking Bad) directed the first two episodes, with Moss also directing and serving as an executive producer. Additional executive producers include author Lauren Beukes, Alan Page Arriaga, Michelle MacLaren, Rebecca Hobbs, Lindsey McManus, and Appian Way’s Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson, and Michael Hampton. Daina Reid (The Handmaid’s Tale) is also on board as a director and executive producer.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

Shining Girls follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) as a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned, yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (Moura), to uncover her attacker’s identity. As they realize these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby’s blurred reality allow her assailant to remain one step ahead.







