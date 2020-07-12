‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Debuts a New Trailer and Poster

CBS All Access’ upcoming new addition to the Star Trek franchise, Star Trek: Lower Decks, just released the official season one trailer along with a new poster. The half-hour animated comedy is set to premiere on the subscription streaming service on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

New episodes of the 10 episode first season will arrive on Thursdays.

The season one voice cast includes Tawny Newsome (“Ensign Beckett Mariner”), Jack Quaid (“Ensign Brad Boimler”), Noël Wells (“Ensign Tendi”), and Eugene Cordero (“Ensign Rutherford”). Dawnn Lewis (“Captain Carol Freeman”), Jerry O’Connell (“Commander Jack Ransom”), Fred Tatasciore (“Lieutenant Shaxs”), and Gillian Vigman (“Doctor T’Ana”) also lend their voices to the first Star Trek animated series.

Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty) created the animated series and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz also serve as executive producers.

The Plot:

“Star Trek: Lower Decks focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford, and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.”