‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 2 Trailer Welcomes Back Whoopi Goldberg

The official trailer for season two of Paramount+’s Star Trek: Picard finds special guest star Whoopi Goldberg’s Guinan greeted with a warm hug by Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard. “Your answers are not in the stars…and they never have been,” explains Guinan.

The season two cast also includes Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Brent Spiner, and Annie Wersching. John de Lancie is also on board as a special guest star.

Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas are the co-showrunners and serve as executive producers along with Patrick Stewart, Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin. Star Trek: Picard is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Season two will premiere on March 3, 2022. New episodes of the 10 episode season will arrive on subsequent Thursdays.

The third season of the popular sci-fi series is currently in production.

The Plot, Courtesy of Paramount+:

Star Trek: Picard features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.

Season two of Star Trek: Picard takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.







