‘Succession’ Season 3 Trailer: It’s Every Roy Family Member for Him/Herself

The battle between Kendall Roy and his father, Logan, heats up, sides are taken, and new stakes in the family business are claimed in Succession‘s official season three trailer. The new trailer also provides our first look at new cast members Alexander Skarsgård (True Blood), Adrien Brody (Chapelwaite), and Hope Davis (Your Honor).

Returning series stars include Brian Cox as Logan, Jeremy Strong as Kendall, Kieran Culkin as Roman, Sarah Snook as Shiv, and Matthew Macfadyen as Tom. Nicholas Braun returns as Greg, Harriet Walter is Caroline, and Alan Ruck is back as Connor.

The third season’s cast also includes Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, and Hiam Abbass. Arian Moayed, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin are confirmed to return.

Season three will premiere on October 17, 2021 with new episodes arriving on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT.

Showrunner Jesse Armstrong created the series and serves as an executive producer along with Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO:

Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season two, Logan Roy begins Season three in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.







