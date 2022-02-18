‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Adds Olivia Munn and Jessie T. Usher

Olivia Munn (The Predator), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Embeth Davidtz (Old), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon and The Winter Soldier), and Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo) have signed on to the new addition to The Walking Dead universe – Tales of the Walking Dead. AMC previously announced Terry Crews, Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Poppy Liu, and Jillan Bell are on board the episodic anthology series.

“Olivia, Danny, Loan, Embeth, and Jessie are the latest massive talents that will bring new worlds of TWD to life with big, daring, different, emotional, shocking, scary, and crazy stories. We’re excited for them to come walk with us,” said executive producer Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe.

The anthology series is targeting a summer premiere on AMC and AMC+. The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead writer and producer Channing Powell will guide the new series as showrunner.

“Somehow we have lucked into the greatest cast — Olivia, Jessie, Embeth, Danny, Loan… We’ve been hoping these episodes will feel like unique, little films and with this range of actors, we are well on our way,” said Powell.

According to AMC, the new series will consist of “six original, standalone stories focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse.” Series producer Michael Satrazemis (The Walking Dead) is directing three episodes, with Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard) and Tara Nicole Weyr (The Wilds) each directing one episode.







