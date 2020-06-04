‘The Capture’ Starring Holliday Grainger Earns a Second Season

The Capture has been renewed for a second season by BBC One. The dramatic thriller starring Holliday Grainger scored big season one ratings and is currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer. BBC One also confirmed series creator Ben Chanan will return to write and direct the second season.

Commenting on the renewal, series star Grainger said, “I’m excited to be joining Ben Chanan and the team for series two of The Capture. Ben’s meticulously researched world challenges the boundary between possible and probable dark truths and constantly keeps you guessing. I can’t wait to explore what he has in store for Rachel Carey next.”

“I am thrilled to be joining forces with the BBC, Heyday and NBCUniversal International Studios again,” said writer/director Chanan. “The Capture series two will see Rachel Carey fall deeper into the dizzying world of fakery and disinformation. She has only just scratched the surface of this conspiracy.”

The series is a Heyday Television and NBCUniversal International Studios production in association with BBC One.

“We could not be more delighted with the fantastic response to The Capture, from audiences and critics alike. Congratulations to our brilliant writer-director Ben Chanan who delivered this thrilling, provocative thriller, which resonated so widely – and to all our outstanding cast and crew. Series two promises to be an even more timely and enthralling conspiracy thriller, we can’t wait to share it,” said executive producer David Heyman.

Per BBC One, the second season will “follow series one’s shock ending that saw Carey seemingly join forces with the shadowy correction team she had previously sought to expose.”

The Capture's season two will consist of six one-hour episodes.








