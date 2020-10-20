‘The Flight Attendant’ Limited Series Debuts a Twisted Trailer

Kaley Cuoco claims to be a crazy drunk flight attendant but not a killer in the official trailer for The Flight Attendant. The eight-episode limited series is adapted from the bestselling novel by Chris Bohjalian and premieres on HBO Max on November 26, 2020.

Episodes one through three will arrive on November 26 followed by two new episodes on December 3rd. Episodes six and seven will debut on December 10. The limited series wraps up with episode eight on December 17th.

In addition to Kaley Cuoco, the cast includes Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews, and Nolan Gerard Funk.

Susanna Fogel directed and executive produces episodes one and two of the dark comedic thriller. The Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Horizon Scripted Television production is also executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Marcie Ulin, Meredith Lavender, and Sarah Schechter.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

The Flight Attendant is a story of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant (Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened.









