‘The Good Fight’ Adds Mandy Patinkin for Season 5

Emmy Award winner Mandy Patinkin (Homeland, Chicago Hope) has joined the season five cast of Paramount+’s award-winning drama, The Good Fight. According to the official announcement, Patinkin will be playing a character named Hal Wackner who’s described as “a layman with no legal training who spontaneously decides to open a court in the back of a copy shop. Against all odds, the court catches on, and the team at Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart find themselves contending with judgments that mean nothing legally, but are honored by much of the entertained public.”

“We are the biggest fans of Mandy’s stage, screen, and now YouTube work, so we couldn’t be more excited for him to play Wackner,” stated series co-creators, showrunners, and executive producers Robert and Michelle King. “We only worry that he’ll have less time to do his fantastic work on YouTube.”

Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein, Jonathan Tolins, and Jacquelyn Reingold executive produce the drama from CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions.

Season four’s cast was led by Christine Baranski and included Cush Jumbo, Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette, Audra McDonald, and Delroy Lindo.

The Good Fight Description, Courtesy of Paramount+:

Season four of The Good Fight found Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart navigating a very different landscape. After they lost their biggest client, Chumhum, and their founding partner’s name was tarnished, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart was forced to accept an offer by a huge multi-national law firm, STR Laurie, to become a small subsidiary. Suddenly, all of their decisions can be second-guessed by the giant firm that is literally on top of them.

While STR Laurie initially seem like benevolent overlords, we find Diane Lockhart and her colleagues chafing at their loss of independence while simultaneously investigating the emergence of a mysterious “Memo 618.”







