‘The Good Fight’ Starring Christine Baranski Renewed for Season 6

Paramount+ delivered good news to The Good Fight viewers (and fans of quality dramas, in general) by confirming the series has been renewed for a sixth season. The announcement came just four episodes into the 10 episode fifth season.

Season five premiered on Paramount+ on June 24, 2021 and airs new episodes every Thursday.

Robert King and Michelle King created the series with Phil Alden Robinson. Robert and Michelle King are the showrunners and serve as executive producers along with Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein, Jonathan Tolins, and Jacquelyn Reingold. The Good Fight‘s produced by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions.

“The Good Fight‘s provocative, whip-smart, and no-holds-barred world remains as relevant as ever, continuing to entice new audiences as one of Paramount+’s top-performing original series and acquisition drivers,” stated Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “We are thrilled to continue The Good Fight’s enduring legacy with a sixth season and can’t wait to see what the brilliant minds behind the series, Robert and Michelle King, tackle next.”

The season five cast is led by Christine Baranski and includes Mandy Patinkin, Audra McDonald, and Sarah Steele. Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, and Charmaine Bingwa also star.

The Season 5 Plot, Courtesy of Paramount+:

In the fifth season, Diane (Baranski) is forced to question whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (McDonald) when the firm loses two top lawyers. Meanwhile, Marissa (Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.







