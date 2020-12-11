‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Earns an Early Season 5 Renewal from Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss joined her fellow cast members to share the news the award-winning series has been renewed for season five. Hulu awarded the critically acclaimed drama an early fifth season order while season four is currently in production.

Hulu’s targeting a 2021 launch of the 10-episode fourth season.

In addition to Emmy Award winner Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne, season four stars Joseph Fiennes as Fred Waterford, Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford, Emmy winner Samira Wiley as Moira Strand, Emmy winner Alexis Bledel as Emily Malek, and Emmy winner Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia Clements. Max Minghella plays Nick Blaine, Madeline Brewer is Janine Lindo, O-T Fagbenle is Luke Bankole, Amanda Brugel is Rita, Emmy winner Bradley Whitford plays Joseph Lawrence, and Sam Jaeger is Mark Tuello.

Season four is executive produced by Moss, Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Sheila Hockin, Kira Snyder, and Yahlin Chang.

Hulu provided the following description of the much-anticipated fourth season:

“In the upcoming fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, June (Moss) strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.”