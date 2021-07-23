Paramount+’s [email protected] panel for the upcoming adult animated comedy The Harper House debuted the official trailer for season one along with dropping the official poster. The trailer introduces a dysfunctional family who fall on hard times and wind up moving into a house with real skeletons in its closets.

The Comic-Con panel also included the announcement of a Thursday, September 16, 2021 season one premiere date. Paramount+ confirmed the first season’s made up of 10 episodes.

The voice cast includes Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee, Tatiana Maslany, Ryan Flynn, Gabourey Sidibe, Gary Anthony Williams. Nyima Funk, VyVy Nguyen, and Lance Krall also lend their voices to the animated comedy.

The Harper House was created by Brad Neely. Neely and Katie Krentz executive produce the CBS Eye Animation Productions in association with 219 Productions series. Titmouse is the animation studio and Brian Sheesley is the supervising director.

The Plot and Characters, Courtesy of Paramount+:

The Harper House follows an overconfident female head of a household as she struggles to regain a higher status for herself and for her family of oddballs after losing her job and moving from the rich side to the poor side of a small town in Arkansas. To save money, they’ve moved into their inherited Victorian fixer-upper, the historic Harper House.

The Harpers:

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) will voice Debbie Harper, the aforementioned breadwinner of the Harper household, who takes pride in being the queen of her home.

Jason Lee (My Name is Earl) will voice Freddie Harper, a fretful, stay-at-home, helicopter dad. A neurotic control freak, Freddie runs the home while his wife makes the money, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) will voice Ollie Harper, the extroverted, free-spirited daughter. Recklessly optimistic and pretty gullible, Ollie usually has a completely different takeaway than her 11-year-old twin brother, Todd.

Newcomer Ryan Flynn (Stupidface) will voice Todd Harper, the smart-ass, intellectual son with a mean potty mouth. Where Ollie shines with people, Todd excels at school and generally only gets along with his family.

The Bradleys:

Gabourey Sidibe (Empire) will voice Shauna Bradley, the cunning and resourceful classmate of Ollie and Todd whose family lives across the street from the Harper House. Her confidence and savvy can even be intimidating to the adults in her life.

Nyima Funk (Key and Peele) will voice Katrina Bradley, the sarcastic co-owner, with her husband Gbenge, of Bradleys’ Bookshop. Constantly bewildered by her new neighbors, she grows to accept the Harpers and their unique contributions to the north side of town.

Gary Anthony Williams (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows) will voice Gbenge Bradley, the proud patriarch of the Bradley family, who eventually warms to the Harper family and Freddie’s increasingly desperate attempts to be his friend.

Additional Characters:

VyVy Nguyen (Young Sheldon) and Lance Krall (Fameless) will voice mother-son duo Gwen and JimJoe Dang. Gwen owns the Vietnamese market and cafe that the Harpers frequent, while her son JimJoe attends school with the Harper children.

Roberta Colindrez (Vida) will voice Tonya Acosta, a carefree yet supportive friend of Debbie’s.

Tessa Skara (The Calling) and John “Spud” McConnell (Hap and Leonard) will voice Debbie’s perky Southern-belle sister Brenna and loving father Daddie Dan.

Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) will voice, among others, Dr. Morocco, the principal at the Harper children’s school who exhibits a mysterious and odd demeanor that may lead one to believe he lives a potentially criminal private life.

Joanna Hausmann (Bill Nye Saves the World) will voice Ms. Gonzalez, a teacher at the Harper children’s school who is fresh out of grad school and eager to employ all of her new teaching methods.







