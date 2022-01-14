Disney+ has set a February 23, 2022 premiere date for the family-friendly animated comedy The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The premiere date was announced during the Television Critics Association winter press panel which also included the debut of the official trailer.

Described as a revival of the popular Disney Channel series, the new series will feature returning voice cast members including Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, and Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud.

Additional actors reprising their roles include JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez, and Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez. Maria Canals-Barrera returns as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez is back as Papi, Raquel Lee Bolleau voices Nubia Gross, Marcus T. Paulk is Myron, Aldis Hodge is Frankie, Aries Spears is Wizard Kelly, Cree Summer is Peabo, Patricia Belcher is Principal Hightower, and Kevin Michael Richardson is back as Dr. Payne.

The Proud Family revival features Keke Palmer, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, “A Boogie” Dubose, EJ Johnson, Asante Blackk, Bresha Webb, and Aiden Dodson in recurring roles.

The first season will also see dozens of big-name stars showing up as guest stars including Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr, Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, and Anthony Anderson.

The original series’ theme song composer Kurt Farquhar composed a “reimagined a contemporary version” of the song for the 2022 show. (R&B singer Joyce Wrice sings the new version.)

Disney+ released the following synopsis:

A continuation of the acclaimed series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder follows the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year-old Penny Proud and her Proud Family as they navigate modern life with hilarity and heart. The 2020s brings new career highs for mom Trudy, wilder dreams for dad Oscar and new challenges for Penny, including a socially woke neighbor who thinks she has a lot to teach her, bullying social media influencers who want to cancel her and her own teenage hormones.

Penny’s friends return, including Dijonay, LaCienega, Zoey and Michael. Penny’s Suga Mama also returns, ready as ever to dispense tough love or a gentle hand whenever Penny needs it. Among the new faces are Maya and KG, new kids who not only have to deal with the struggles of being the new kid but also having two dads, a first for Smithville.







