‘The Stand’ Gets a December Premiere and Reveals Character Photos

Based on Stephen King’s surprisingly timely bestselling horror novel, The Stand‘s nine-episode season will release a new episode every Thursday beginning on December 17, 2020. CBS All Access’ limited series will finish up with a new coda written by King specifically for this adaptation.

“During the two years we spent making The Stand, we all felt the responsibility of adapting what may be the most beloved work of one of the world’s most beloved storytellers, but none of us could have imagined that Stephen King’s 40-year-old masterpiece about a global pandemic would come to be so eerily relevant,” said Benjamin Cavell, showrunner and executive producer. “We’re honored to tell this sprawling, epic story, including a new coda that Stephen King has wanted to add for decades. We’re so proud of this show and its attempt to find meaning and hope in the most uncertain of times. We can’t wait to share it with the world.”

The cast is led by James Marsden as Stu Redman, Alexander Skarsgard as Randall Flagg, Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Abagail, and Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith. Jovan Adepo is Larry Underwood, Amber Heard is Nadine Cross, Owen Teague is Harold Lauder, Henry Zaga is Nick Andros, and Brad William Henke is Tom Cullen.

The Stand also features Irene Bedard as Ray Bretner, Nat Wolff as Lloyd Henreid, Eion Bailey as Weizak, Heather Graham as Rita Blakemoor, Katherine McNamara as Julie Lawry, Fiona Dourif as Ratwoman, Natalie Martinez as Dayna Jurgens, Hamish Linklater as Dr. Jim Ellis, Daniel Sunjata as Cobb, and Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman.

Showrunner Benjamin Cavell executive produces along with Taylor Elmore, Will Weiske, Jimmy Miller, Roy Lee, and Richard P. Rubinstein. Josh Boone directed episodes one and nine, and Jake Braver, Jill Killington, Owen King, Knate Lee, and Stephen Welke served as producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of CBS All Access:

The Stand is Stephen King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Goldberg) and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg (Skarsgård), the Dark Man.