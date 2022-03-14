HBO Max just released the official trailer and poster for Tokyo Vice, a crime drama starring Ansel Elgort (West Side Story) and Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe (The Last Samurai). The new trailer sets up Elgort as a reporter in Tokyo who digs for stories with help from Watanabe’s Hiroto Katagiri, a detective who investigates organized crime.

The season one cast also includes Oscar nominee Rinko Kikuchi (Babel), Rachel Keller (Legion), Ella Rumpf (Freud), Hideaki Ito (Tokkai – furyô saiken tokubetsu kaishû bu), Shô Kasamatsu (Love You as the World Ends), and Tomohisa Yamashita (The Head).

Tony Award winner J.T. Rogers created the series and serves as writer and executive producer. Elgort, Watanabe, Alan Poul, Jake Adelstein, Emily Gerson Saines, Brad Kane, Destin Daniel Cretton, Kayo Washio, and John Lesher also executive produce. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Michael Mann directed the series’ pilot and is involved as an executive producer.

HBO Max will launch the series with the release of the first three episodes on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Two new episodes drop each week, with the series finale set for April 28. Produced by Endeavor Content and WOWOW (Japan’s leading premium pay TV broadcaster), the series will debut in Japan on the WOWOW channel on April 7.

HBO Max released the following synopsis:

“Loosely inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, the crime drama series, filmed on location in Tokyo, captures Adelstein’s (played by Ansel Elgort) daily descent into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo in the late ‘90s, where nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem.”