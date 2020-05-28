‘Tough As Nails’ Announces Season 1’s Competitors

CBS just announced the 12 competitors on board for the first season of Tough As Nails. The new reality competition comes from The Amazing Race‘s Phil Keoghan and is set to premiere on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

“I was inspired to create Tough As Nails almost a decade ago because of my working-class family of farmers, gold miners, builders, and coal miners,” stated host Phil Keoghan. “I’m proud of my family and wanted to shine a light on people who are not afraid to roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty to do a hard day’s work. Now, more than ever, it is important for all of us to recognize this country’s ‘essential workers,’ real people in real life who are real tough.”

According to CBS, the competitors “who get their workout on the job rather than the gym, wear work boots instead of workout shoes and consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor, will be tested for their strength, endurance, life skills and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites. One competitor will be crowned the Tough As Nails champion, but nobody will go home. Even after they ‘punch out’ of the individual competition, they will have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season.”

Phil Keoghan, Louise Keoghan, and Anthony Carbone executive produce the new CBS series.

Tough As Nails Season 1 Competitors:

Name: Linnett Key

Job: Welder

Age: 34

Hometown: Lecanto, Fla. Name: Danny Moody

Job: Drywaller

Age: 33

Hometown: Spokane, Wash. Name: Melissa Burns

Job: Farmer

Age: 27

Hometown: Milford Center, Ohio Name: Lee Marshall

Job: Roofer

Age: 61

Hometown: St. Louis, Mo. Name: Kelly “Murph” Murphy

Job: Marine Corps Veteran

Age: 47

Hometown: Paragon, Ind. Name: Linda Goodridge

Job: Deputy Sheriff

Age: 29

Hometown: Marion, N.Y. Name: Luis Yuli

Job: Scaffolder

Age: 35

Hometown: The Bronx, N.Y. Name: Michelle S. Kiddy

Job: Gate Agent

Age: 62

Hometown: Alexandria, Ky. Name: Callie Cattell

Job: Fisherman

Age: 28

Hometown: Bend, Ore. Name: Young An

Job: Firefighter

Age: 36

Hometown: Alexandria, Va. Name: Tara Davis

Job: Ironworker

Age: 30

Hometown: Elk Plain, Wash. Name: Myles V. Polk

Job: Forestry Tech

Age: 28

