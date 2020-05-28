‘Tough As Nails’ Announces Season 1’s Competitors

By
Rebecca Murray
-
Tough As Nails
Contestants from the CBS series ‘Tough as Nails’ scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network (Photo: Monty Brinton © 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)

CBS just announced the 12 competitors on board for the first season of Tough As Nails. The new reality competition comes from The Amazing Race‘s Phil Keoghan and is set to premiere on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

“I was inspired to create Tough As Nails almost a decade ago because of my working-class family of farmers, gold miners, builders, and coal miners,” stated host Phil Keoghan. “I’m proud of my family and wanted to shine a light on people who are not afraid to roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty to do a hard day’s work. Now, more than ever, it is important for all of us to recognize this country’s ‘essential workers,’ real people in real life who are real tough.”

According to CBS, the competitors “who get their workout on the job rather than the gym, wear work boots instead of workout shoes and consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor, will be tested for their strength, endurance, life skills and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites. One competitor will be crowned the Tough As Nails champion, but nobody will go home. Even after they ‘punch out’ of the individual competition, they will have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season.”

Phil Keoghan, Louise Keoghan, and Anthony Carbone executive produce the new CBS series.

Tough As Nails Season 1 Competitors:

    Name: Linnett Key
    Job: Welder
    Age: 34
    Hometown: Lecanto, Fla.

    Name: Danny Moody
    Job: Drywaller
    Age: 33
    Hometown: Spokane, Wash.

    Name: Melissa Burns
    Job: Farmer
    Age: 27
    Hometown: Milford Center, Ohio

    Name: Lee Marshall
    Job: Roofer
    Age: 61
    Hometown: St. Louis, Mo.

    Name: Kelly “Murph” Murphy
    Job: Marine Corps Veteran
    Age: 47
    Hometown: Paragon, Ind.

    Name: Linda Goodridge
    Job: Deputy Sheriff
    Age: 29
    Hometown: Marion, N.Y.

    Name: Luis Yuli
    Job: Scaffolder
    Age: 35
    Hometown: The Bronx, N.Y.

    Name: Michelle S. Kiddy
    Job: Gate Agent
    Age: 62
    Hometown: Alexandria, Ky.

    Name: Callie Cattell
    Job: Fisherman
    Age: 28
    Hometown: Bend, Ore.

    Name: Young An
    Job: Firefighter
    Age: 36
    Hometown: Alexandria, Va.

    Name: Tara Davis
    Job: Ironworker
    Age: 30
    Hometown: Elk Plain, Wash.

    Name: Myles V. Polk
    Job: Forestry Tech
    Age: 28
    Hometown: Tuskegee, Ala.




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR