‘Tough As Nails’ Announces Season 1’s Competitors

CBS just announced the 12 competitors on board for the first season of Tough As Nails. The new reality competition comes from The Amazing Race‘s Phil Keoghan and is set to premiere on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.
“I was inspired to create Tough As Nails almost a decade ago because of my working-class family of farmers, gold miners, builders, and coal miners,” stated host Phil Keoghan. “I’m proud of my family and wanted to shine a light on people who are not afraid to roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty to do a hard day’s work. Now, more than ever, it is important for all of us to recognize this country’s ‘essential workers,’ real people in real life who are real tough.”
According to CBS, the competitors “who get their workout on the job rather than the gym, wear work boots instead of workout shoes and consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor, will be tested for their strength, endurance, life skills and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites. One competitor will be crowned the Tough As Nails champion, but nobody will go home. Even after they ‘punch out’ of the individual competition, they will have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season.”
Phil Keoghan, Louise Keoghan, and Anthony Carbone executive produce the new CBS series.
Tough As Nails Season 1 Competitors:
Name: Linnett Key
Job: Welder
Age: 34
Hometown: Lecanto, Fla.
Name: Danny Moody
Job: Drywaller
Age: 33
Hometown: Spokane, Wash.
Name: Melissa Burns
Job: Farmer
Age: 27
Hometown: Milford Center, Ohio
Name: Lee Marshall
Job: Roofer
Age: 61
Hometown: St. Louis, Mo.
Name: Kelly “Murph” Murphy
Job: Marine Corps Veteran
Age: 47
Hometown: Paragon, Ind.
Name: Linda Goodridge
Job: Deputy Sheriff
Age: 29
Hometown: Marion, N.Y.
Name: Luis Yuli
Job: Scaffolder
Age: 35
Hometown: The Bronx, N.Y.
Name: Michelle S. Kiddy
Job: Gate Agent
Age: 62
Hometown: Alexandria, Ky.
Name: Callie Cattell
Job: Fisherman
Age: 28
Hometown: Bend, Ore.
Name: Young An
Job: Firefighter
Age: 36
Hometown: Alexandria, Va.
Name: Tara Davis
Job: Ironworker
Age: 30
Hometown: Elk Plain, Wash.
Name: Myles V. Polk
Job: Forestry Tech
Age: 28
Hometown: Tuskegee, Ala.