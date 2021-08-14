FX’s critically acclaimed, award-winning mockumentary series What We Do in the Shadows will return for a fourth season. The renewal announcement comes in advance of the series’ third season which will kick off with the release of its first two episodes on September 2, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

“Fans can’t seem to get enough of What We Do in the Shadows and FX is ready to feed that appetite by setting up the series for a fourth season,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. “Our thanks to the extraordinary job by the creative team, cast and crew who keep making a great show better each season.”

Over its first two seasons What We Do in the Shadows has earned 10 Emmy Awards nominations as well as five Critics Choice Awards nominations and two Writers Guild of America Awards nominations. Natasia Demetriou won Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series at the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards.

In addition to Demetriou, the cast includes Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Mark Proksch, and Harvey Guillén. The series is based on Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s feature film of the same name, and has Clement, Waititi, Paul Simms, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Garrett Basch, and Eli Bush as executive producers.

FX released a new trailer and description for the upcoming third season:

“After the shocking season two finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms, and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?”

FX also announced the renewal of the American Horror Stories anthology series for a second season. Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Stories‘ first episode was FX on Hulu’s most successful series premiere to date.

Season one will wrap up on Thursday, August 19th with the release of its seventh and final episode, “Game Over.” The seventh episode was directed by Liz Friedlander from a script by Murphy and Falchuk and features a couple who dare to spend the night in a haunted house.







