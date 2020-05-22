‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Sinks Its Teeth Into a Third Season Order

What We Do in the Shadows has been renewed for a third season, as just announced by FX. “We’re incredibly happy that critics and audiences are all in on Shadows,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. “Week in and week out, the producers, writers, and our amazing cast continue to make one of the funniest and best comedy series on TV.”

Season two of the vampire comedy has increased in viewership by 25% over season one. New episodes are currently airing on Wednesdays at 10pm ET/PT, with the finale scheduled for June 10th.

Kayvan Novak stars as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou is Nadja, Matt Berry plays Laszlo, Mark Proksch is Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén plays Guillermo.

The series is based on the award-winning film of the same name written, directed by, and starring Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers, with Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson producing.

Details on Season 2, Courtesy of FX:

“What We Do in the Shadows documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Novak), Nadja (Demetriou), Laszlo (Berry) and Colin Robinson (Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Guillén).

Over the course of the second season, the vampires try to find their way in a world of human Super Bowl parties, internet trolls, an energy vampire who gets a promotion and becomes drunk on power and of course, all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area. Is Guillermo destined to be a vampire or a vampire hunter? Or maybe just a familiar for the rest of his life?

In the May 27th episode, ‘Collaboration,’ Nandor’s old familiar from the 1970s returns to Staten Island, Guillermo leaves to serve a new master, and Nadja and Lazslo revive their musical act.”







