Emmy nominee Jeff Goldblum reminds us it’s all about the journey and not the destination in the season two trailer for The World According to Jeff Goldblum. The minute and a half trailer finds Goldblum racing in an ATV, being wowed by magic, and dealing with an upset Tuna (the dog, not the fish).

Disney+ released the season two trailer in celebration of Jeff Goldblum’s birthday and in support of the new season’s upcoming premiere on Friday, November 12, 2021 (“Disney+ Day”). Season two will debut with the release of the following five new episodes:

Magic: Jeff learns mind-bending tricks from Las Vegas icons Penn & Teller and has his perception of reality destroyed by viral superstar Zach King. But magic isn’t all about big names and crazy illusions — for some, magic can be a celebration of nature, a connection to our cultural heritage and a means to explore our deepest selves.

Fireworks: Now a billion-dollar industry, Jeff learns the fireworks business is booming. From a dazzling drone display to spectacular stargazing, Jeff discovers how the feeling of awe affects us and the weird and wonderful ways we seek it out.

Monsters: Jeff discovers the frightening truth behind why we love to be scared and meets master monster-maker Phil Tippet in his legendary studio before embarking on a monster hunt in the Big Foot forests among the California redwoods.

Dogs: From a wild ride with a pack of huskies and a family of urban mushers to the weird and wonderful world of Instagram dogs to a puppy pile-on with a squad of trainee service dogs, Jeff meets every kind of working dog imaginable and gets to the heart of why dogs mean so much to us.

Dance: Jeff does a grand jeté into the world of dance. From spinning in a roller disco to entertaining a dance battle, Jeff uncovers the reason we can't resist moving and shaking to a sweet melody.

Additional new season two episodes will arrive in 2022.

The series is a Nutopia production for National Geographic and is executive produced by Goldblum, Keith Addis, Jane Root, Sara Brailsford, Arif Nurmohamed, Matt Renner, and Chris L. Kugelman.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum Description, Courtesy of Disney+:

Jeff is back, and he’s as curious as ever in the second season. He’s our playful and inquisitive guide to uncover more surprising secrets about seemingly familiar topics — magic, fireworks, monsters, dogs and dance. In each new episode, Jeff’s insatiable appetite for learning and sense of wonderment take him from coast to coast to meet with passionate fans, experts and scientists, to gain a deeper understanding of how ordinary objects are extraordinary.

This season, Jeff meets with legendary magicians Penn & Teller to discover the real secrets of magic; experiences mind-bending reality with viral star Zach King; meets with two-time Oscar®-winning animator Phil Tippet, who is known for his work on Star Wars and Jurassic Park; ventures to the dark, mysterious woods of Northern California to search for Bigfoot; meets with Atlanta influencers Collab Crib; and has a dance-off with a sea lion to discover the secret language of dance.







