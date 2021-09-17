‘You’ Season 3 Trailer: Joe’s Killing It in the Suburbs

The new You season three trailer opens with Joe declaring, “In my history of scared, this is the most scared I’ve ever been.” What’s he referring to? Being a father to a newborn son.

Season three takes Joe into uncharted territory – the suburbs – where he’s forced to hide among the privileged as he deals with being a husband and first-time dad.

Penn Badgley reprises his role as Joe Goldberg and Victoria Pedretti’s back as Love Quinn-Goldberg. The season three cast also includes Saffron Burrows as Dottie Quinn, Tati Gabrielle as Marianne, Dylan Arnold as Theo, Shalita Grant as Sherry, and Travis Van Winkle as Cary. Scott Speedman plays Matthew, Michaela McManus is Natalie, Shannon Chan-Kent plays Kiki, Ben Menhl is Dante, Chris O’Shea is Andrew, and Christopher Sean is Brandon.

Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, Gina Girolamo, Leslie Morgenstein, Sarah Schechter, and Michael Foley executive produce.

Netflix will launch season three on October 15, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door?

Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.