Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke stars in Lionsgate’s new trailer for the thriller Above Suspicion. The trailer introduces Clarke as a small town woman looking to leave a life of crime behind. Fargo‘s Jack Huston co-stars as an FBI agent who dramatically alters the course of Clarke’s character’s life.

The cast also includes Johnny Knoxville, Sophie Lowe, Austin Hébert, Karl Glusman, Chris Mulkey, Omar Miller, Kevin Dunn, and Thora Birch. Phillip Noyce (The Quiet American, Salt) directed from a screenplay by Chris Gerolmo.

Lionsgate has set a May 14, 2021 release date in select theaters. The film will arrive on May 18th on DVD and Blu-ray.

The Plot, Courtesy of Lionsgate:

Based on the true story of one of the most notorious crimes in FBI history, this gritty crime-thriller stars Emilia Clarke as Susan Smith, a young woman desperate to escape a seedy life of crime and drugs in a Kentucky coal-mining town. When a newly minted FBI agent named Mark Putnam (Huston) recruits Susan as his informant for a high-profile case, she believes her bad luck may finally be changing. But as Susan and Putnam’s relationship deepens, so does the danger, setting them both on a collision course with deadly consequences.









