‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Episode 12 Photos: “Both Things Can Be True” Preview

After a very emotional episode that brought back Griffin Dunne as Nicky Pearson, NBC’s This Is Us season five episode 12 turns the focus on the Big Three once again. Episode 12, “Both Things Can Be True,” will air on April 6, 2021.

The season five cast includes Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Justin Hartley as Kevin, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, and Chrissy Metz as Kate. Susan Kelechi Watson plays Beth, Chris Sullivan stars as Toby, and Caitlin Thompson is Madison.

“Both Things Can Be True” Plot: Jack and Miguel bond. Kevin and Madison navigate challenges. Randall seeks out a new kind of support network.

This Is Us Series Description, Courtesy of NBC:

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids (the big three), Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz) and Randall (Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day along with Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Kelechi Watson). This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance, and even death.