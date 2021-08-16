‘Afterlife of the Party’ Trailer: Victoria Justice Has 5 Days to Change Her Fate

A dead party girl has to set things right with her parents and best friend in order to wind up in heaven rather than hell in Netflix’s Afterlife of the Party. The first official trailer finds Victory Justice playing the ghost on a mission and Midori Francis as her freaked out BFF.

The cast also includes Robyn Scott, Adam Garcia, Timothy Renouf, Gloria Garcia, Myfanwy Waring, and newcomer Spencer Sutherland.

Netflix has set a September 2, 2021 premiere date.

The supernatural comedy was directed by Stephen Herek (Same Time, Next Christmas) from a screenplay by Carrie Freedle (My Secret Valentine). Robyn Snyder and Deborah Evans served as producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Party planner and social butterfly Cassie (Justice) is on top of the world, but a freak accident during her 25th birthday extravaganza brings it all crashing down – literally. When she finds herself in the waiting room of the afterlife, Cassie meets Val, her guardian angel, who explains that she has five days as an angel-in-training to make things right on Earth with the people who meant the most to her: her lifelong best friend Lisa ( Francis), her grieving father, and her estranged mother. In order to repair those relationships and make it to the big VIP room in the sky, Cassie breaks through the spiritual plane to communicate with Lisa and enlists her help to set things right with everyone.

In her journey of reflection and forgiveness, and, in true Cassie fashion, a few makeovers and impromptu dance parties along the way, Cassie finds that she might be the one with the most to learn. Featuring the perfect balance of heart and hilarity, Afterlife of the Party is a modern testament to the power of female friendship, the magic of a perfect pop song, and the importance of living and loving each day like it’s your last.







