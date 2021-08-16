The announcement today of a straight-to-series order for Field of Dreams is perfect timing on Peacock’s part. The network confirmed they’re moving forward on the series inspired by the Oscar-nominated feature film starring Kevin Costner just days after the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox emerged from the film’s cornfield.

MLB set up a temporary ballpark in Dyersville, Iowa next to where the movie was shot and invited 8,000+ fans. Kevin Costner had the honor of leading the Yankees and White Sox out onto the field prior to the game and of addressing the fans prior to the first pitch. “On the other side of that corn we filmed a movie that stood the test of time. Tonight, thanks to that enduring impact that that little movie had, it’s allowed us to come here again,” stated Costner.

The Peacock stated the series will “reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic that makes the movie so enduring and beloved.”

The Universal Television production will be written and executive produced by Michael Schur. Lawrence Gordon, David Miner, and Morgan Sackett are also on board as executive producers.

“Through the years, Field of Dreams has remained a fan favorite, maintaining its rightful position in the zeitgeist,” stated Lisa Katz, President, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “It’s whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we’re looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock.”

Universal Television President Erin Underhill added, “Field of Dreams is an iconic Universal Film title from venerable producers Lawrence and Charles Gordon, that we could only have entrusted to Mike Schur. His talent, his love for baseball and his reverence for its themes make him the perfect choice to revisit this beloved film that evokes nostalgia and visceral emotion in so many of its fans.”

In addition to Kevin Costner, the critically acclaimed film starred Amy Madigan, Ray Liotta, James Earl Jones, and Gaby Hoffman. Director Phil Alden Robinson earned a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar nomination, and the film also earned Oscar nominations in the Best Original Score (James Horner) and Best Picture categories. Driving Miss Daisy won the Best Picture Oscar that year over Field of Dreams, My Left Foot, Dead Poets Society, and Born on the Fourth of July.







