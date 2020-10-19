The trailer for All My Life opens with a voiceover delivered by Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day) explaining the average person lives 27,375 days. The trailer then goes on to briefly touch on key points in a young couple’s releationship, including the devastating news that one has been diagnosed with cancer.

Based on a true story, the cast of the romantic drama is led by Rothe as Jennifer Carter and Shadowhunters‘ Harry Shum Jr as Solomon Chau. Kyle Allen, Chrissie Fit, Jay Pharoah, Marielle Scott, and Keala Settle also star.

The real Jenn Carter had this to say about the film:

“Every love story has its highs and lows, and mine and Sol’s was no different. In the year that he proposed to me during a flash mob, orchestrated with the help of our family and friends, Sol was also diagnosed with liver cancer. We were two very ordinary individuals who found ourselves in a very extraordinary situation. We had the choice to either give in to the fear that Sol’s cancer prognosis had laid upon us, or, to move forward with every ounce of love and support we’d be given, making the most of our time we had left together. Our family and friends, our community, and even complete strangers stepped in to help make the last few months of Sol’s life memorable.

Everyone who had the privilege to witness Sol during his darkest hours will remember him as the one in the room with the biggest smile; the one who wanted to make sure that everyone around him was okay; and the one who took the challenges that life had given him and found a way to make the most of it. He will always be someone who gave the world his all, and in his time of need, the world gave it right back.

It is an honor to be sharing our story with the world through this film.”

Marc Meyers (My Friend Dahmer, Human Capital) directed from a screenplay by Todd Rosenberg. Broken Road Productions’ Todd Garner and Sean Robins produced, with Robin Mulcahy Fisichella and Gina Matthews executive producing.

Universal Pictures is planning a December 4, 2020 release.

The Plot:

Based on the powerful true love story that inspired an entire nation, All My Life follows the journey of an engaged couple who make the difficult decision to accelerate their wedding in the wake of a devastating discovery.

Jennifer Carter (Rothe) and Solomon Chau (Shum Jr) are a sweet, fun-loving, newly engaged couple whose whole life seems ahead of them. But when Sol is diagnosed with terminal liver cancer in December, their plans for a summer wedding become impossible.

In a race against time, Jenn and Sol’s friends and family launch an online fundraiser to help the couple create their dream wedding in just two weeks. In the process, they unleash an outpouring of generosity and attention from people around the world who want to celebrate the power of love with them.

Through it all, Jenn and Sol’s commitment to each other only deepens, becoming a heartwarming reminder that the strength of true love knows no limits.







