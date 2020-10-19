Nothing says let’s celebrate the winter holidays like 90 degree weather in mid-October, am I right? Nevertheless, Netflix is getting a head start on spreading Christmas cheer with the release of the official The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two trailer. The streaming service is also showing off a new poster for the family-friendly comedy arriving in November.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn return as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, reprising their roles from 2018’s The Christmas Chronicles. The cast also includes Jahzir Bruno, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Julian Dennison, Tyrese Gibson, Judah Lewis, and Darby Camp.

Clay Kaytis was at the helm of the first film while the sequel has Chris Columbus (Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, Home Alone 1 & 2, Harry Potter 1 & 2) directing. Columbus also co-wrote the screenplay with Matt Lieberman and produces along with Kurt Russell, Mark Radcliffe, and Michael Barnathan.

Netflix is planning on releasing the holiday comedy in select theater in November and on Netflix on November 25, 2020.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend (Gibson) and his son Jack (Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Russell).

The Christmas Chronicles 2 is an action-packed adventure for the whole family that’s full of heart, humor, and holiday spirit.









