Lionsgate’s new two minute behind the scenes video from American Underdog features the film’s star Zachary Levi discussing ex-NFL quarterback Kurt Warner. Levi, who plays Warner in the feature film, says that when he was a kid everyone knew Warner’s story. Warner went from supermarket clerk to arena football to starting QB for the Rams to Super Bowl hero, and the film charts his rise from everyman to superstar.

“I’ve had so many people tell me your story is made for Hollywood. It’s made for the big screen,” says Kurt Warner, an executive producer on the film and first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee.

Anna Paquin who plays Kurt Warner’s wife, Brenda, believes Kurt’s story is one of hope. “He’s come from nothing. He’s tried…he’s failed…he’s picked himself back up again. And then eventually he actually does succeed at getting his dream,” explains Paquin.

Brenda Warner is also involved in American Underdog as an executive producer. Brenda, who believes her husband has remained grounded throughout his journey, had this to say about the film: “It’s about relationships. It’s about real life. He is a champion but he was the same person before all this happened.”

In addition to Zachary Levi (Shazam!) and Anna Paquin (True Blood), the American Underdog cast features Dennis Quaid as Coach Dick Vermeil.

Lionsgate’s peek behind the scenes was accompanied by the first batch of official photos.

American Underdog will open in theaters on December 10, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Lionsgate:

American Underdog chronicles the incredible true story of Kurt Warner (Levi), who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to become a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. The film chronicles Warner’s unique story and years of challenges and setbacks that could have derailed his aspirations to become an NFL player, and when his dreams seemed all but out of reach, it is only with the support of his wife, Brenda (Paquin) and the encouragement of his family that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is inside.

American Underdog is an inspirational story that demonstrates that anything is possible when you have faith, family and determination.







