‘The Addams Family 2’ Trailer: They’re Still Creepy and Kooky

United Artists and MGM just released a new trailer for the animated sequel, The Addams Family 2, which finds the creepy and kooky family hitting the road for a family vacation. The two minute trailer promises this new adventure will take the Addams where no Addams has ever gone before.

Returning voice cast members include Charlize Theron as Morticia, Oscar Isaac as Gomez, Chloë Grace Moretz as Wednesday, and Nick Kroll as Fester. Bette Midler provides the voice of Grandma and Snoop Dogg is It. Bill Hader joins the voice cast as Cyrus and Javon Walton is lending his voice to the youngest Addams family member, Pugsley.

Directors Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon are back at the helm of the sequel, with Vernon also producing along with Danielle Sterling and Alison O’Brien. Kevin Miserocchi, Jonathan Glickman, Cassidy Lange, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Jason Cloth serve as executive producers.

The Addams Family 2 opens in theaters on October 1, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of MGM:

In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters.

What could possibly go wrong?









