First Photos: ‘Army of the Dead’ Zombie Film from Director Zack Snyder

Netflix just released the first photos from Army of the Dead written and directed by Zack Snyder (300, Justice League). The first batch of four photos feature a behind-the-scenes look at Snyder with members of his cast as well as a full cast photo.

Netflix also released an official plot description for the zombie heist film:

“Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.”

The film’s based on a story by Snyder and co-written by Shay Hatten and Joby Harold. Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller produced.

Army of the Dead stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, and Matthias Schweighöfer. Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Samantha Win, Richard Cetrone, and Michael Cassidy also star in Snyder’s second zombie film. (Snyder’s first feature film was 2004’s Dawn of the Dead.)

“It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it’s genre-on-genre in a great way,” explained Snyder in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It’s going to surprise people that there’s a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters.”

Netflix is targeting a summer 2021 release.