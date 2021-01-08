‘9-1-1’ Season 4 Episode 1 Guide: Photos, Plot Details, Cast and Air Date

Fox’s dramatic series 9-1-1 returns to primetime to kick off its fourth season on Monday, January 18, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT. Episode one, “The New Abnormal,” finds the first responders dealing with the aftermath of a dam breaking.

Season four’s cast includes executive producer Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, executive producer Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, and Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall. Oliver Stark plays Evan “Buck” Buckley, Aisha Hinds is Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Kenneth Choi is Howie “Chimney” Han, Ryan Guzman plays Eddie Diaz, and Rockmond Dunbar is Michael Grant.

9-1-1 was created by writers/executive producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear.

“The New Abnormal” Plot: When the Hollywood Reservoir dam breaks, Bobby and the 118 race into action to save passengers on a city bus that has crashed into a building several stories in the air. Maddie must first locate, and then rescue, a trapped cyclist, and Athena helps an agoraphobic woman evacuate her home. Meanwhile, the team adjusts to life as first responders during the pandemic. Bobby worries if Athena is ready for field duty since recovering from her physical and psychological injuries; Chimney takes extreme precautions around a pregnant Maddie; and May begins a surprising new job.

Series Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.