Army of the Dead Teaser Trailer: Zombies, Vegas, and a Daring Heist

The middle of a zombie apocolypse is the perfect time to pull off a heist in Army of the Dead, written and directed by Zack Snyder (Dawn of the Dead, Watchmen). Netflix just released a one-minute teaser trailer for the action adventure film set in a Las Vegas occupied by the walking dead.

Netflix is planning a May 21, 2021 release.

The cast includes Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter), Omari Hardwick (Power), Ana De La Reguera (Goliath), Theo Rossi (Sons of Anarchy), Matthias Schweighöfer (You Are Wanted), Nora Arnezeder (Riviera), Hiroyuki Sanada (The Last Ship), and Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead). Tig Notaro (Star Trek: Discovery), Raúl Castillo (Ghost Tape), Huma Qureshi (Leila), Samantha Win, Richard Cetrone (Sleepy Hollow), and Michael Cassidy (People of Earth) also star in Snyder’s zombie heist film.

Snyder co-wrote Army of the Dead with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold, and serves as a producer along with Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.