HBO Max has just provided the first look at Blackfire’s supersuit from the upcoming third season of the comic book-inspired series, Titans. Blackfire, played by Damaris Lewis, made her Titans debut at the end of the series’ second season. Her introduction marked the first time the character had ever been included in a live-action series.

Costume designer Laura Jean (“LJ”) Shannon created the suit for season three. Shannon’s also responsible for creating the Starfire and Red Hood costumes.

Lewis joins a cast that includes Brenton Thwaites as “Dick Grayson” aka “Nightwing,” Anna Diop as “Kory Anders” aka “Starfire,” Teagan Croft as “Rachel Roth” aka “Raven,” and Ryan Potter as “Gar Logan” aka “Beast Boy.” Conor Leslie returns as “Donna Troy” aka “Wondergirl,” Curran Walters is “Jason Todd” aka “Red Hood,” Joshua Orpin is “Conner Kent” aka “Superboy,” Alan Ritchson plays “Hank Hall” aka “Hawk,” and Minka Kelly is back as “Dawn Granger” aka “Dove.”

The series is based on DC characters and is executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter. Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce the series in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Seasons one and two are currently available to stream on HBO Max. Filming is underway on season three which should be premiering later this year.

A Look Back at Season 2, Courtesy of HBO Max:

Premiering in 2018 as the first DC Universe Original Series, Titans season two finds our heroes — Dick Grayson, Rachel Roth aka Raven, Kory Anders aka Starfire, Gar Logan aka Beast Boy, Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove, Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl and Jason Todd aka Robin — learning to co-exist as a new team while facing their toughest enemy yet: the deadly assassin Deathstroke, who threatens to tear this new Titans family apart once more.