‘Awake’ Trailer: Gina Rodriguez Stars in Netflix’s Sci-Fi Thriller

Netflix just released the trailer for the sci-fi drama Awake starring Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin). The 2021 release finds humans struggling to stay alive (and sane) after a mysterious event makes it impossible to fall asleep.

In addition to Gina Rodriguez, the cast includes Ariana Greenblatt (Stuck in the Middle), Frances Fisher (Watchmen), Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp), Finn Jones (Iron Fist), Lucius Hoyos (Between), Gil Bellows (American Gods), Barry Pepper (Running with the Devil), and Oscar nominee Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight).

Netflix has set a June 9, 2021 premiere date.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Global hysteria ensues after a mysterious catastrophe wipes out all electronics and takes away humanity’s ability to sleep. Scientists race against the clock to find a cure for the unexplained insomnia before its fatal effects eliminate the human race. When Jill, a former soldier, discovers her young daughter may be the key to salvation, she must decide: protect her children at all costs or sacrifice everything to save the world.