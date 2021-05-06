‘SEAL Team’ Season 4 Episode 14 Photos: “Hollow at the Core” Preview

An American hostage needs rescuing on CBS’s SEAL Team season four episode 14, “Hollow at the Core.” Directed by J. Michael Muro from a script by Matt Bosack and Kenny Sheard, episode 14 will air on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

David Boreanaz leads the cast as Jason Hayes, Max Thieriot plays Clay Spenser, and Neil Brown Jr. stars as Ray Perry. AJ Buckley is Sonny Quinn and Toni Trucks is Lisa Davis. Recurring cast members include Justin Melnick as Brock Reynolds, Tyler Grey as Trent Sawyer, Scott Foxx as Full Metal, and Judd Lormand as Lt. Cdr. Eric Blackburn.

Episode 14 guest stars include Shiva Negar, John Lee Ames, Nikki McKenzie, Raymond Watanga, Kasim Saul, and Jason Dohring.

“Hollow at the Core” Plot: Bravo is tasked with a covert mission to infiltrate a Boko Haram camp, hack its data network and rescue an American hostage.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

SEAL Team is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them. Jason Hayes is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior’s existence. His team includes his trusted confidant, Ray Perry, the longest-tenured operator with whom Jason shares an ingrained shorthand; Sonny Quinn, an exceptional, loyal soldier with a checkered past who still combats self-destructive tendencies; and Clay Spenser, a young, multilingual, second-generation SEAL with insatiable drive and dedication. Vital to the team’s success is Ensign Lisa Davis, a no-nonsense, take-charge officer.

Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice, and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.