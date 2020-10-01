‘Bad Hair’ Trailer: What if Looks…or Locks…Could Actually Kill?

Hulu’s released the officially creepy trailer for Bad Hair, a new horror film from writer/director Justin Simien. The trailer arrived on National Hair Day – who knew there was such a thing? – and was accompanied by a new poster for the 2020 Hulu original film.

Discussing what inspired him to write Bad Hair, Simien stated, “Like my first film, a satire called Dear White People, which I’ve since spun off into a series for Netflix, I’m making this because I have much to say about the hidden costs and quiet personal deaths one feels when trying to thrive in a world not built with them in mind.”

Hulu’s set an October 23, 2020 premiere date for Simien’s second feature film.

The cast includes Elle Lorraine as Anna Bludso, Vanessa Williams, Lena Waithe as Brook-Lynne, Laverne Cox as Virgie, and Jay Pharoah as Julius. Kelly Rowland plays Sandra, Blair Underwood is Amos Bludso, James Van Der Beek is Grant Madison, and Usher Raymond plays Germane D.

Writer/director Simien produces with Julia Lebedev, Angel Lopez, and Eddie Vaisman. Leonid Lebedev, Oren Moverman, and Alex G. Scott serve as executive producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

In this horror satire set in 1989, Bad Hair follows an ambitious young woman (Lorraine) who gets a weave in order to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music television. However, her flourishing career comes at a great cost when she realizes that her new hair may have a mind of its own.







